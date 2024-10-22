WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a family pet after a fire broke out inside a home in West Park.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house blaze near Southwest 42nd Avenue and 19th Street, just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Officials said the fire ignited in a back bedroom. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

The family dog, a poodle named Kane, was the only one home at the time the fire started. He was not hurt.

Officials have deemed the house uninhabitable, so volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family impacted.

