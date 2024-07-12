LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Red Cross is assisting a displaced family after their apartment in Lauderhill was burned out by fire, resulting in the death of the family dog.

Flames tore through a third-floor apartment building located at 2251 NW 41 Ave. on Thursday at approximately 2:13 p.m.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the scene where they said they were able to contain the fire to only one apartment, with some water damage sustained to the apartment below.

The apartment that was on fire sustained heavy damage and its conditions are unlivable.

Those living there were not hurt, but sadly the family lost their dog to the fire.

Officials say the fire was accidental and believe a faulty power strip found under the sofa sparked the flames.

The Red Cross disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to the family and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

