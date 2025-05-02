CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is distraught after she said her son intentionally set their Coral Springs home on fire Friday, leaving it gutted and uninhabitable.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Northwest 73rd Way just before 11:00p.m. Thursday.

7News spoke with the homeowner, Jacqueline Louima, who said her son doused the living room with gas and then threw a lighter inside.

When she noticed, she franticly called 911 telling them to hurry, but they would be too late. By the time fire rescue arrived the house had already exploded.

Cellphone video showed firefighters cutting through the home’s garage to attack the fire.

Louima described the moment she knew something was wrong.

“My cousin was in the living room he said Jack, Jack, don’t do it. Don’t do it. Once. Jack, don’t do it. Twice. Don’t do it [a] third time. I said [to myself] ‘No something happened. Something is wrong’. When I stepped out the gas was already on the floor. He has the lighter in his hand and just blew up the fire that’s it,” she said.

Police arrested her son, 29-year-old Jacquiln Oneuil. He has been charged with first-degree arson.

According to his arrest report, he threatened to burn down the home three months ago.

His mom had given him $20 to buy food—instead he went to a nearby gas station and purchased a gas can and filled it up.

Louima said she could’ve lost her life but thankfully she and the rest of her family were already outside at the time of the fire.

The five bedroom house is destroyed and now the family is without a place to live. Four people, including Louima’s son live there.

