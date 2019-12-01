Family displaced after suspected drunk driver slams into Miramar house

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of three has been left without a place to call home after, officials said, a suspected drunk driver slammed into their house in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Sunshine Boulevard, near Miramar Parkway, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the driver of a black BMW lost control of the car and slammed into a bedroom.

Speaking through a translator, Jonathan Guzman said he was fast asleep when the vehicle careened into the home.

“The car crashed into the house while I was sleeping right in my room,” he said.

Officials said there were two people inside the home, but no one was seriously hurt.

Guzman’s mother, Jhenny Luna, said she’s grateful the outcome was not worse.

“Thank you God that nothing happened to him, because it’s his life. Things can be replaced, but I’m so grateful to God right now with all the blessings I have received,” she said through a translator. “This has been the greatest blessing of all that my son is OK. He only suffered a head and foot injury.”

Police have since arrested the driver and charged them with a DUI.

The house has been deemed unsafe. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The BMW was later removed from the scene.

