NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four has been displaced after their house in North Lauderdale was engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire happened at a single story duplex in the area of 7433 Southwest 13th Street just before 7a.m., Thursday.

The fire was in the corner of the house between a wall and ceiling, firefighters say.

The house sustained severe damage, making it unhabitable. As a result, two adults and two children, ages 10 and 12, are now without a home.

No injuries were reported.

Florida Power and Light arrived at the scene to turn off the power to the house to prevent another fire from igniting.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

