MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar homeowner is speaking out a day after his home was destroyed in a fire that left a community without power.

7News cameras captured the homeowner, who identified himself as Peter, as he stood outside his charred home along the 2000 block of Arcadia Drive, Friday morning.

“We went to trick or treat for the kids, came back,” he said.

Peter returned to his residence to salvage what he could after it became engulfed in flames.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.

“A lot, a lot of smoke. The power went out,” said a neighbor who identified herself as Bridget.

“It was like things are on fire,” said Peter.

Cellphone video captured flames and thick smoke billowing from the home.

Area resident Sandro Elvier told 7News he heard a loud bang before seeing smoke and flames.

“[I saw] fire. The fire [started] immediately, and as soon as I started calling 911, a police officer arrived,” he said. “I came outside, and I saw sparking in the wires and going to the house, and there was fire immediately coming from the back of the house.”

Firefighters were seen fighting the flames and then later cleaning up their equipment after the fire was out.

No one was home at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries reported.

“The dogs are safe, and that’s how it’s my party. The kids are safe, that’s a party,” said Bridget.

As crews rushed to extinguish the blaze, the power was shut off to at least a dozen homes.

The American Red Cross is assisting Peter and his family. They do not have insurance.

“I mean, it’s a house. We live in a place, we live in a place, we’re going to continue to live in a place,” he said.

Peter said he fings comfort in his faith.

“That’s one thing I say: go to church,” he said.

The homeowner said he’s confident he will rebuild.

“I think there’s, like, rebuild loans or whatever. Tear it down and build a house, like, for the kids,” he said.

Florida Power & Light arrived at the neighborhood to restore power to the homes that lost electricity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.