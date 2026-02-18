DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie family was forced out of their mobile home after a driver lost control and crashed into it.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 66th Way and 44th Court in the Orange Blossom community, Tuesday evening.

Homeowner Hailey Wilcox told 7News that her husband and children were inside at the time, but not in the kitchen where the car came crashing through.

“I’m just grateful that they were inside my mother-in-law’s room instead, nowhere near [where] that happened,” she said.

Officials stated that the impact caused the trailer to become unstable and unlivable.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, and building officials have been notified.

The American Red Cross offered assistance to the residents, but they declined it.

