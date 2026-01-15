POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members are calling for justice after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies roughed up a man as he was being detained in Pompano Beach.

Investigators for the Broward Sheriff’s Office are now looking into whether a group of deputies went too far after they were captured on cameras throwing a man to the ground and repeatedly kicking and stomping on him while responding to reports of a shooting near Blanche Ely High School, Tuesday.

In the video, crowds who witnessed the rough arrest hollered at five deputies as they struggled to bring the man, identified as 22-year-old Jeremyah Taylor, to the ground.

Once Jeremyah was forced to the ground, a deputy carrying a long gun is seen repeatedly kicking and stomping on him as the other four deputies keep him pinned down.

Taylor’s mother and grandmother spoke with 7News about the video of his arrest.

“We see these things on TV, but to be, like, a witness and for it to be your child, it’s another level of pain,” his mother said.

While the two did not want to be identified, they told 7News they were disgusted by the deputies’ actions.

“I couldn’t believe what they did,” his grandmother said.

Taylor was charged with resisting an officer without violence and battery. He currently remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

“Now he’s in there, his ribs hurting, and his head hurting until he gets out,” said the mother.

BSO released a statement on the incident. It reads in part:

“An initial administrative review is being conducted… This case will subsequently be examined by the Use of Force Review Board.”

Taylor’s mother told 7News she won’t rest until she gets justice for her son.

“I’m gonna take it all the way to the door. I’m not gonna rest, I can’t sleep. I don’t want this to be another case [that’s] swept up under the rug,” she said.

Taylor posted bond on Wednesday evening. He will be required to wear an ankle monitor. His family, however, remains focused on getting medical treatment for his injuries.

Taylor’s uncle, 37-year-old Timothy Taylor, was also taken into custody by deputies in connection with the shooting investigation.

