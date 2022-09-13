NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A family is demanding answers after their loved one was arrested and later died in police custody.

It has been a difficult time for the family of Casheve Brady, as the mystery of what caused his death to them continues to remain unknown.

“He’s always telling us he loves us and ‘Hey, we miss you,'” said Aunt Nicole Reynolds. “To know that we don’t have that anymore, that we will never talk to him again, I’m sorry– that’s hard enough.”

According to his family, cellphone video recorded at 1 a.m., on Sept. 8, near Sistrunk and Northwest 27th Avenue, gives a glimpse of what had happened to the 28-year-old.

Relatives said this is when Brady was taken into custody by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in connection to a report of a sexual assault.

“He ended up in the back of a police car, then he’s dead,” said Reynolds.

A man said he witnessed the arrest.

“They slammed him in the ground, put him in handcuffs, and when he refuses to get in car, the man literally picked him up and slammed him in his head,” he said, “and then they bodily picked him up and threw him in the car.”

BSO said after Brady was taken into custody, he suffered a medical episode and became unresponsive.

Deputies administered Narcan, which is administered for opioid overdoses and initiated CPR.

Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.

His family said they’ve been told nothing.

“I’m at a loss for words. I’m trying to just– just get some answers,” said Father Joel Brady.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Now the family, who calls Brady a soft spoken, affectionate person, wants to know how he died and why.

“We are told this is a locked case,” said Reynolds. “We’re not able to see him. We’re not able hear cause of death. There is no real answers to what happened.”

7News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and they have not been able to give any additional information on the case.

7News reached out to the FDLE, who said they have scheduled a meeting with the family and are continuing to investigate. They also told 7News that any additional information they learn will be presented to the State Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.