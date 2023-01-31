TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac.

Mohammedis said to stand about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wieghing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Her family said she suffers from a health condition and may need her medication.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call BSO at 954-764-HELP.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.