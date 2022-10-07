HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and their newborn are going home after Hurricane Ian forced them to evacuate.

Their baby was one of several who were welcomed by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital’s NICU in Hollywood.

Thursday, the baby joined five excited siblings, who are all under the age of 5.

Nearly two dozen babies affected by the hurricane’s catastrophic damage were evacuated to South Florida hospitals to receive critical care.

