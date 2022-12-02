FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four family members accused in what authorities described as a hate crime in Pompano Beach made their case to a judge.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Oleh Makarenko said he and his parents, Inna and Yehven Makarenjo — are innocent of charges they’re facing, which include attempted murder, in the Aug. 6, 2021 beating of a man.

Oleh said the victim did not tell the truth to investigators about what happened.

“The testimony of the victim in this case is a straight-up lie,” he said, “and we have evidence to disprove every single statement in his sworn testimony.”

The suspects originally wanted to represent themselves in court for their alleged roles in the Aug. 6, 2021 beating of a man at his apartment.

However, when the presiding judge explained to them how difficult being their own legal counsel would be, the defendants changed their minds.

“He was giving me a tip to not represent myself, because we could make things worse,” said Oleh.

Things are already pretty serious. Prosecutors said Oleh and his parents beat the man so badly that he is now permanently blind.

Prosecutors said the defendants acted because the victim is gay.

The victim told police he and Oleh were in a relationship, which angered his family and led to the beating.

“Definitely they were trying to kill me. They were trying to hurt me,” the victim told investigators. “I was definitely going to die, and there’s no way I was gonna, like, walk out of there alive.”

But the Makarenkos said the account simply isn’t true. In fact, charges have already been dropped to Oleh’s brother, who the victim claimed took part in the attack. However, the sibling wasn’t even in the state at the time.

“The victim gave sworn testimony that [my brother] was there, he saw him, he recognized him, he knew it was him,” said Oleh. “Turned out he wasn’t there. If that was a lie that was proven and charges were dropped against my brother, what’s the probability that everything else in his statement is a lie?”

However, Oleh and his parents still face attempted murder charges, and for the time being, are still without an attorney.

The Makarenkos have applied for a public defender. They will find out later this month whether or not they qualify.

