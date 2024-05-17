HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken off life support a day after, police said, he was shot by his uncle, who also shot his 21-year-old nephew before he took his own life in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Alex Wierzba was brain dead and on life support, according to a GoFundMe account created by his school. His grandmother made the decision to remove that support on Friday.

“The one I think he’s going to be OK, the other one is, I think he’s brain dead,” said Rubin Olivares, a friend of Wierzba.

Family members said Alex and his brother, 21-year-old Richie Wierzba, were both shot on Thursday by their uncle, Tony Wierzba.

Tony then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Richie is expected to recover, but the family remains stunned.

“He was a great guy, just under a lot of pressure, a lot of stress,” said Eddie Bruns, a friend of Wierzba.

Alex is a student at AEF School in Davie, where his brother graduated a few years ago.

The school created the GoFundMe account to help with the family’s upcoming financial strain.

Neighbors said Tony took care of the boys and his mother.

“He just stay home and watch TV, take care of the kids, clean the house, take care of his mom,” said Olivares.

Those neighbors can’t imagine what led to Thursday’s violence.

If you’d like to donate to the family, click here.

