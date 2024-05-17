HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy was declared brain dead a day after, police said, he was shot by his uncle, who also shot his 21-year-old nephew before he took his own life in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Alex Wierzba remains on life support, according to a GoFundMe account created by his school. His grandmother on Friday made the decision to remove that support after his organs are donated.

“The one I think he’s going to be OK, the other one is, I think he’s brain dead,” said Rubin Olivares, a friend of Wierzba.

Family members said Alex and his brother, 21-year-old Richie Wierzba, were both shot on Thursday by their uncle, Tony Wierzba.

Tony then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Richie is expected to recover, but the family remains stunned.

“He was a great guy, just under a lot of pressure, a lot of stress,” said Eddie Bruns, a friend of Wierzba.

According to the family, Tony has been raising the sons of his dead brother, who had been murdered 14 years ago.

“We’re in shock, we really don’t know how to feel,” said Tara Wierzba. “He’s [Alex] is fighting for his life right now, critical condition and testing if there is going to be any brain activity. So far it is not looking good.”

Alex is a student at AEF School in Davie, where his brother graduated a few years ago.

The school created the GoFundMe account to help with the family’s upcoming financial strain.

Neighbors said Tony took care of the boys and his mother.

“He just stay home and watch TV, take care of the kids, clean the house, take care of his mom,” said Olivares.

Those neighbors and family can’t imagine what led to Thursday’s violence.

“Never in a million years we think he would do what he did, it’s unforgivable,” said Tara. “I can’t explain what we are going through right now and we don’t have the answers. If we did we would like to ask him why ourselves.”

If you’d like to donate to the family, click here.

