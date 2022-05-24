PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - What’s unfolding in Texas is bringing back painful memories for those who lived through the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

For the families of the victims, the mass shooting that happened in Parkland back in 2018 feels just like it happened today. A total of 17 people died on Feb. 14. Several others were injured, and the shooter, a former student, pleaded guilty in 2021.

Families of the victims said changes have to happen and they should have happened.

Tony Montalto, the president of Stand With Parkland, lost his daughter Gina Montalto in the Parkland shooting.

“It’s very painful whenever we see a school shooting, because the loss of even one student at school, it is a tremendously painful to the parents of that child and to the entire community,” said Montalto. “Sadly, those of us who founded Stand With Parkland, The National Association of Families For Safe Schools, understand that pain and feel it all too closely.”

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, who was also killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, tweeted some strong words after learning about the elementary school shooting in Texas saying: “Senate, house of congress, white house, president, vice president, governors, lobbyists, corporations, and civilians that keep ignoring our voices, [expletive] YOU a thousand times. Yes! [Expletive] YOU! You just killed 14 kids!”

7News is currently speaking with Oliver. We will have more on the 10 p.m. show.

