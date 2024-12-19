DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families of those being held hostage by Hamas shared their heartbreaking stories with the hope they will one day be able to reunite with them.

Loved ones of the Hamas hostages have been counting the days, in hopes their nightmare will come to an end.

Fourteen months after seeing his son Nimrod kidnapped from an Israeli tank on Oct. 7, 2023 in a video posted by Hamas, Yehuda Cohen is pushing through, fighting for his release.

“My son is a soldier, so regarding the living hostages, he’s going to be last. That means only a full hostage deal will get him freed,” said Cohen.

The father joined other families of hostages on Wednesday night with the same quest for hope and resilience, thanks to the We Are All Hostages volunteer organization. The event, called “Voices of Resilience, was held at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie.

Yuval Alon, an emissary from Israel living and working in South Florida, aims to build bridges between the two communities. He has been at the Posnack JCC since 2022, but he was back home in Israel that fateful day.

“It was the last day of my vacation. I went there to see my family. I woke up in the morning because of the alarms, and I couldn’t move from the TV for 12 hours from the videos that I saw, of the terrorists and with the vans around Israel,” said Alon.

The Posnack JCC provided the audience a more intimate, personal reflection of how those events reverberate day after day, month after month.

Cohen has visited leaders around the world, but with the incoming Trump administration, he said, South Florida is a great place to find someone who can do something to bring the hostages home.

“His new secretary of state, his new national security adviser, they’re coming here from Florida, and we want to get to their communities, to get to their advisers to speak our word,” he said.

The event took place while tents and other objects from the Nova Music Festival were added to the new Nova Exhibition in North Miami.

Many of the 1,200 people killed and hundreds kidnapped were enjoying the music as the terror attacks unfolded.

Separate events and organizations with the same purpose: raising awareness.

“You hear it on the news, you see it in the articles. You can understand it is happening, but until you hear from someone that his son, his sister, his brother is in Gaza right now, in the tunnels, you don’t really understand,” said Alon.

The group that spoke at Wednesday night’s event have been traveling around the world for the last several weeks.

The Nova Exhibition opens to the public on Thursday.

