HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Families of those still held hostage by Hamas gathered in Hollywood for an event featuring Israel’s Consul General, as they continue to fight for their loved ones’ release more than a year since they were taken.

Among the tables of casual chatter at Temple Beth El of Hollywood, Thursday night, the color yellow figured prominently. It’s a sign of hope that keeps family members fighting for their five loved ones’ freedom.

We want them home, safe or not safe, but we want the bodies, we want them in Israel, so even if they are not alive, they can be buried in the Holy Land,” said Orit Feigelman, Chairwoman of the Reut Organization, an Israeli nonprofit.

Feigelman organized the families’ first night in Florida as part of the organization’s efforts to help the families of the hostages, along with Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Consul General of Israel in Miami.

“We need to bring this kind of thing to a closure for the families, for us as a country, as people,” said Elbaz-Starinsky.

Part of that closure is getting a chance to reflect on themselves. Therapist Arian Lev is leading them through introspective therapies.

“I will give them techniques, how to empower themselves to be in a good situation with themselves in order that they will be strong for their family and for the children that will come back from the Hamas captivity,” said Lev

Organizers hope to help these families connect with their loved ones in captivity, because the silence grows louder with every passing day.

Eliyahu Stivi said he has now been waiting over 500 days for his son Idan to come home since he was taken from the Nova Music Festival.

“It’s very, very difficult. It’s very sensitive,” said Stivi.

It’s the same story for Mishel Iluz. His 26-year-old son Guy could be seen running away from Hamas terrorists near the site of the music festival.

“It’s a nightmare. I always will remember our last call. ‘Father, I love you,’ and he kept saying it, something like four times,’ said Iluz, “and I told Guy, ‘Guy, you’re going to stay alive. You’re going to success these things.'”

Iluz went to the festival site the next day only to find a war zone. He said he found his son’s car covered in bullet holes.

“I will never forget this bloody Saturday,” he said.

Now Iluz knows his son was taken. He doesn’t know if he’s dead or alive.

It’s a worry Oded Lifshitz feels about his 83-year-old father, who was taken out of his home.

“We don’t know anything about him since Day 20,” said Lifshitz.

Now these family members are determined to know more and continue to fight to get their loved ones back..

“We need urgently to release them all, and end this war, and don’t fight again,” said Lifshitz.

There are currently more than 70 hostages still in Hamas captivity. Around 30 to 35 of them are believed to be dead, but three hostages are expected to be released on Saturday.

