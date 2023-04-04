SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a South Florida townhouse complex Monday has left multiple families without a place to live, and now they are asking for the public’s help.

Construction crews were seen Tuesday boarding up the townhouses, as the families that were affected went through their belongings. Eighteen adults and six children are now without a home.

Juliette Assam lived in one of the eight townhouses that were affected, she was working when she saw flames coming through her glass door.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen right now,” said Assam, who is a single mother of two.

“When I looked, the fire was coming from the outside area, and I have a hose back there, so I went to pick up the hose and something popped back there,” said Assam.

She attempted to put out the fire with no luck.

“It was so hot and blazing. I panicked, I was trembling, I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t even think of taking anything,” said Assam.

Sunrise Fire Rescue Chief John McNamara said they are going to be limiting access to the eight units. Four of which have significant damage.

“The whole building will be rebuilt, assuming, and brought up to code. Hopefully, a lot of them have insurance for the inside. They’re going to be displaced for a while,” said Townhouse Association president Bobbi Mishel.

Assam has no insurance and with no family nearby and two boys, she will need help.

“I don’t have no ID. I don’t have nothing,” said Assam.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you would like to help the families you can donate here.

