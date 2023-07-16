HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida families took a dip into water safety this weekend.

The Embrace Girls Foundation and Cox Media Group teamed up to host a free community event that aimed to teach children and parents how to stay safe under the sun.

The event, held Saturday at Topeekeegee Yugnee Park in Hollywood, was a fun yet educational day of activities, food and giveaways.

Parents, caregivers and children learned drowning prevention tools.

“We have CPR; reach, throw, don’t go; simple safety measures around water; and then some fun events as well,” said Ralph Renzi, vice president and general manager of COX Media Group Miami, “and once they finish, they get all their stamps on their passport, they get a big prize when they show they’ve completed the stations and they’ve been educated, and it’s a really fun way to learn and be safe.”

According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional death, emphasizing just how important water safety education really is.

