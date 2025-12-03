FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For one night only, part of South Florida’s Las Olas neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale was transformed into a winter wonderland for families to bring children and have fun Thursday.

7News cameras captured children and their families enjoying the multiple events offered such as ice skating, pictures with Santa Claus, live performances and other holiday activities.

“It’s just been fun every single time.” said Jackson Cloyd, who attended the event.

The event has occurred annually for six decades. This year it took place between Southeast Sixth Avenue and Southeast 11th Avenue.

Another attendee at the event, Cameron Carlson, shared his excitement as well.

“It’s really fun to get all the free candy canes and popcorn, and I like seeing my sister sing.” said Carlson.

The Vice President of the Las Olas Association, Jodie Tanner, shared her thoughts on the event as well.

“It’s the biggest event in Broward County, it’s literally bringing everyone of all ages around to say ‘Let’s start enjoying the holidays, it’s time.'” said Tanner.

The event is free to enter, and runs from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. The event has occurred annually for over 63 years.

“We’re really excited to share this with the community, it’s a free event and we love it, everyone loves it, kids are all here excited to sing and dance and it’s amazing.” said Tanner.

Organizers says the one day event gets people into the Christmas spirit.

