FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For one night only, part of the Las Olas neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale was transformed into a winter wonderland for families to have fun.

7News cameras captured children and their families enjoying the multiple events offered, such as ice skating, pictures with Santa Claus, live performances, sledding and other holiday activities.

“It was fun, but the second push was a little bit hard.” said Noah Omar, who went sledding.

The event has occurred annually for six decades. This year, it took place between Southeast Sixth and 11th avenues.

“We’re right here on the riverfront at Las Olas Fort Lauderdale. Come check us out.” said a participant at the event.

Another attendee at the event, Allan Montgomery, shared his excitement as well.

“It’s a great start to the holiday season.” he said.

Others enjoyed the food and drinks at the event, with drinks being a major highlight.

“It’s actually called Santa’s Little Helper. It’s clarified strawberry yuzu milk punch, and it’s topped off with a matcha foam.” said Damien Castillo, head bartender at Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse.

Tabitha Oshea, a server at the event, shared that serving drinks helped attendees feel happy.

“And we’re serving some hot chocolate, just to get into that Christmas spirit. ” she said.

The Vice President of the Las Olas Association, Jodi Tanner, shared her thoughts on the event as well.

“This is why we do this. We put this on for the community to enjoy the festivities of the holidays and start the holidays off.,” she said.

The free event ran from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Every year we come here because it’s the best.” said a participant at the event.

Organizers said the one-day event got people into the Christmas spirit, and they have already begun to plan next year’s event.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.