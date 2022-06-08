DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several schools and colleges were placed on lockdown after police responded to multiple false reports of shootings.

Davie Police were seen at Broward College’s central campus after a report of activity taking place in the college’s Building Nine, Wednesday afternoon.

Building Nine houses business administration, communications and nursing BSN programs.

Similar calls were received by other schools, prompting them to be placed on lockdown as a precaution.

A total of three elementary schools, two high schools and two colleges were placed on a Code Red status as police cleared buildings.

Nova Eisenhower Elementary

Nova Blanche Foreman Elementary

Davie Elementary

Nova High School

McFatter Technical High School

NSU University School

Broward College Central Campus

Police believe this incident was the result of a swatting-type call and will investigate the source of the false calls.

All lockdowns were lifted just after 2 p.m.

