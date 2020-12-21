Facing eviction, Lauderhill restaurant owner who’s helped community during pandemic asks for help

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a longtime South Florida restaurant, who has been helping feed the community during the coronavirus pandemic, is now asking for the community’s help, as her business faces eviction.

Jerk Machine, a Lauderhill landmark, will mark 31 years at its current location on Wednesday.

“This Jerk Machine location is, I think, the heart and soul of our community, particularly for the Caribbean community,” said Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa Dunn.

Catherine Malcolm and her husband Desmond have given their life’s work to this business.

On Monday, Malcolm showed a 7News crew some of their more popular dishes.

“Starting with our rice and peas, curry goat, oxtail,” she said.

The business has seen good times and is the favorite of many celebrities, but COVID has decimated its sales over the past year.

Malcolm said many of their patrons are out of work and hurting.

“I’ve been, like, using up all my reserves and pulling for every single place that I can to stay open,” she said, “and I found that I am actually operating this business like a soup kitchen.”

Malcolm said her landlord has given her a three-day notice.

“It’s very scary to come to work every day, because I know that I have a wider community, that people rely on us,” she said as she held back tears. “We’re hurting.”

Malcolm applied for government grants and loans because of COVID, but was unsuccessful.

Despite the challenges, she still manages to give to others. Just last week, she fed more than 150 homeless people.

“She fixed up, when I tell you, a five-course meal that fed the homeless,” said Tony Neal, CEO of Homeless Hearts. “She gave them what she loves to eat, and that was jerk chicken, stewed beef.”

“It would be a shame, like a community leaving a part of its heart, a part of its soul taken away,” said Lauderhill resident Winsome Robertson Green, a friend of the couple.

Jerk Machine isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a safe haven for many. Malcolm said she takes in many neighborhood children who just want to learn.

“I have a program called Portabella, and that’s about training and developing young people, like how to come out of themselves and learn how to be trained and developed in the restaurant business,” she said.

Kadia Chambers, who was mentored by Malcolm, said she was dismayed by the landlord’s notice.

“How can someone do that? I mean, take hits after hits after hits,” she said. “I mean, this is her life and her legacy.”

It’s a legacy that Malcolm is hoping to save.

“Just look into your hearts and keep us here,” she said.

Dunn has given Malcolm some paperwork to fill out in the hopes she will be able to receive a city grant, but that process is expected to take some time, and the restaurant needs immediate help.

A GoFundMe Page has been started to help Malcolm keep Jerk Machine open. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

