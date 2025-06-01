FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2025 hurricane season is almost here, and state officials are urging Floridians to ensure they’re storm ready.

Hurricane season starts Sunday, but experts said the time to prepare is now.

At Eye of the Storm, an annual event held Saturday at the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale has one goal: making sure Floridians have the knowledge and tools they need to be ready.

“It’s been a long, long time since a system has hit this area of Florida. We feel like there’s some complacency; it’s been 20 years,” said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The free event welcomed families for live demonstrations and weather-themed activities. Sponsored by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida International University’s International Hurricane Research center, it’s a great way to get everyone involved in hurricane preparations.

Residents and business owners aren’t the only ones checking and double checking those plans.

“During the six months between hurricane seasons, the over 12,000 soldiers and airmen of the Florida National Guard actively prepare for potential mission requirements and ensure the mission readiness of our critical equipment,” said Florida National Guard Maj. Gen. John Haas.

The information is a good reminder for everyone in South Florida, but especially those newcomers who may be experiencing their first hurricane season.

“2024 had a very active hurricane season, with both successes and challenges,” said Guthrie.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website has more tips about being prepared, including information on the elderly and how to register special needs populations. For more information, click here.

