WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Destruction unfolded in the dead of night as a massive explosion rocked a once-quiet West Park neighborhood.

Emergency calls flooded in just before midnight on Tuesday, reporting a loud boom heard throughout the area. The source of the commotion was quickly identified as a house, located at 5241 SW 20th St., suspected to have exploded due to a large propane leak.

First responders rushed to the explosive emergency, discovering a home obliterated by the blast.

While the cause of the rubble remains unknown, video footage confirms a devastating explosion early Tuesday.

Live video footage captured the aftermath, revealing a scene where the affected house once stood, now reduced to rubble.

Officials, including a heavy presence from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue, arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m.

Viewers’ videos depicted a stark landscape of destruction, with debris scattered where the home once stood. Witnesses reported live search dogs on-site, and two children on a stretcher were observed, though it’s unclear whether they resided in the house or a neighboring one.

City of Hollywood excavators joined the investigation, further aiding law enforcement in examining the scene.

As of now, it remains uncertain if there are any injuries resulting from the explosion.

The community, shaken by the incident, said that the impact was felt within a mile of the home.

A Ring camera video shared by a viewer emphasized the magnitude of the explosion, capturing the sound’s intensity. One resident, describing the experience, noted smelling burnt rubber after the blast.

“I heard this loud explosion; it was like an earthquake. It was so impactful, I felt like the house was coming in on me. About a minute after that, cops came and fire trucks and ambulances. I went outside to see what happened. After about 20 minutes, I saw two kids in sweaters, and they went into an ambulance. They rushed them off,” recounted a local resident.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and updates will be provided as investigators uncover more details.

