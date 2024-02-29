FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As beachgoers head to the beach this weekend, Fort Lauderdale officials are warning about rip currents.

While it was a beach day on Thursday, 7News cameras caught Fort Lauderdale lifeguards catching up with some swimmers who went too far out.

“We do maintain the swimming bathing limits. The lifeguards go out and enforce those limits and keep people safe,” said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. Wade Rickerson.

Rickerson said that once the calendar becomes March, the beaches start to fill up as spring break begins.

“We’re going to have tens of thousands of students from all over the country coming down over the next month or so to come visit Fort Lauderdale Beach,” said Rickerson.

Officials said the rip current flags may be red on Friday and throughout the weekend as the forecast calls for stronger surf and the potential for rip currents.

“When we have strong east winds, they create rip currents that make it difficult for swimmers to return back to shore if you get caught in one,” said Rickerson.

The east winds create trapped energy, which leads to rip currents at the beach.

Officials said that if a person gets caught in a rip current, they should not swim against it. Rather, swim parallel to the beach and then head to shore.

“What people don’t even realize that they are stuck in a rip current, they start moving away from the shore and then they say ‘Well, I don’t want to be here,’ They start trying to go against the rip current, struggle, start to panic, use up all their energy, and ultimately drown before someone comes to rescue them,” said Miami-Dade Fire Ocean Rescue Beach Safety Manager, Capt. Matthew Sparling.

Rickerson provided other tips swimmers should keep in mind.

“We recommend that you stay close to shore. If you are consuming alcohol at the beach, we don’t recommend you go in the water. Be safe, come down and enjoy yourself,” said Rickerson.

Additional tips include staying relaxed and not doing much while being caught in the current.

If a person remains stuck after all the tips, experts say, start waving arms so that a lifeguard can see the person. Officials also urge beachgoers to swim at a beach with a lifeguard on duty.

