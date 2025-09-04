FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors and defense rested their case in the hearing to decide whether an officer’s actions were justified by Florida’s stand your ground law.

Prosecutors say the law does not qualify in this case, but a defense witness who took the stand Thursday says he believes the officer’s actions were justified.

Back in 2019, officers from several departments surrounded a UPS truck that was hijacked by two suspected armed robbers, with the driver, Frank Ordonez being held hostage.

The ensuing shootout left Ordonez and bystander Richard Cutshaw dead, and now four officers are being charged with manslaughter.

One of the officers, Jose Mateo, has been trying to convince a judge for a little over a week now, that his actions that day were justified under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

An expert testified Thursday, saying that while no operation is perfect, this particular case was textbook in many ways.

“These officers did exactly what I trained them to do, what our department has trained them to do, and that is to respond in the face of incredible danger and at risk of their own lives to neutralize a threat,” said Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Manuel Malgor.

Malgor trains Miami-Dade officers for intense situations like this, as well as active shooter scenarios and mass casualty events.

Mateo is not on trial yet. The hearing is to see if his charges can be dismissed under Florida’s stand your ground law.

Both the defense and the prosecution now have rested their cases, and the decision is the hands of the judge, who will decide whether or not the charges are dismissed or if Mateo will need to stand trial.

If he were to stand trial, it will most likely begin in mid-September.

