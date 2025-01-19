PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane problem in Pembroke Pines landed a pilot in the hospital.

A small aircraft ended up on its roof about a quarter of a mile from North Perry Airport, at around 2:20 p.m., Sunday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Montaer MC-01 experimental aircraft lost power after takeoff and crashed.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials said the pilot was the only person on board and managed to exit the aircraft.

The pilot was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Back at the scene, firefighters cleaned up a small fuel leak.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

