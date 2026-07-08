PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new experimental drug is helping a local patient with pancreatic cancer at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Russell Reed was diagnosed with Stage 2B pancreatic cancer in 2024 upon returning from vacation and feeling pain on his side.

“Had maybe 30 seconds of alone time, had the pity party, ‘Why this is happening to me?’ Then my mind went right to the fight,” he said.

His wife, Marnie Reed, is joining him on this battle as she lost her father to pancreatic cancer in 2008.

“My father looked absolutely fine until he wasn’t, and then he was gone. And I wasn’t about to watch that to my husband,” she said.

Pancreatic cancer is deadly, and often goes undetected until it has advanced, with a survival rate of 13% according to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

But a new experimental drug is being called a breakthrough by researchers.

The new drug, Daraxonrasib, has had trials that can extend the survival time of those with pancreatic cancer.

The drug block a protein that allows cancer cells to grow out of control. Prior to this breakthrough, the cells had not responded to drug therapy.

“Whatever medicine we came up with wouldn’t attach to it, and now finally we’re able to grab that angiogenic protein and shut it down,” said Dr. Jesus Fabregas from the Memorial Cancer Institute.

In the 500 patient trial, the average patient lived 13 months compared to the 6.6 or 6.7 months on chemotherapy, according to Revolution Medicines.

Russell successfully finished chemotherapy a year after his diagnosis, but the cancer came back.

After the chemotherapy stopped working, Marnie began a social media campaign to get her husband access to the drug, which is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“The problem is, pancreatic cancer doesn’t wait,” said Marnie.

Memorial Regional Hospital is the first in Broward County to use the drug on a very limited basis.

“It’s not a cure, but it’s a big step for humanity. Patients live longer, better quality of life, less pain, more happy time with family and friends,” said Fabregas.

“The hope is, and the anecdotal evidence out of all this is that when it shrinks the tumors the pain will go away, and I have noticed a slight decrease so far, so that’s the hope and that’s where the quality comes in,” said Russel. “Never give up, and keep fighting. And if you’re in the fight, help others who are in the fight as well, and never give up.”

Access to the drug remains limited, but doctors are hopeful.

Memorial Cancer Institute has set up a specific phone number for patients hoping to receive this drug If you’d like to make an appointment or for more information, please call 754-714-4300.

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