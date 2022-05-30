HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief in South Florida stole an expensive hookah from Treehouse Smoke Shop in Hollywood.

The owner of the shop said the man distracted him by inquiring about other items in the store when he made his move.

“Basically, a guy came in and asked for some waters. I went and got him some waters,” said the shop owner. “Then he asked if he could get one more, and when I went to get the other one and I turned around, he basically snatched one of the hookahs up and cupped it in front of him and bee-lined it out the door.”

The hookah that he stole was valued at $800.

The owner is urging anyone with information to give police a call.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

