COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer lost control and overturned on an exit ramp off the Florida Turnpike in Coconut Creek.

Debris was scattered all over the side of the ramp on the southbound Turnpike heading to Coconut Creek Parkway, Wednesday morning.

Fire crews at the scene worked to contain a small fuel leak that happened during the rollover.

The driver was not hurt.

The ramp was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

