COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer lost control and overturned on an exit ramp off the turnpike in Coconut Creek.

Debris was scattered all over the side of the ramp on the southbound turnpike heading to Coconut Creek Parkway, Tuesday morning.

Fire crews at the scene were working to contain a small fuel leak that happened during the rollover.

No injuries were reported and the ramp was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

