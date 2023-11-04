MIAMI (WSVN) - A former mixed martial arts fighter turned the tables on a knife-wielding man in Cutler Bay, a parking lot confrontation that was caught on camera.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Javier Baez said he was returning home from Halloween festivities, early Wednesday morning.

“I got home late from trick or treat, and I left my keys in my lady’s house,” he said.

Unfortunately, Baez was unable to avoid an extra scare. He believes one of his neighbors wasn’t in the right state of mind.

“He just came to my window and banged it aggressively. He looked like he was having a bad day,” he said. “He was screaming for hours.”

Baez said the assailant randomly came up to him as he was sitting in his car and cracked his window with a knife, just before 5 a.m.

“I tried to talk him down, and I tried not to tell him to leave, and then I told him I was going to call the cops,” said Baez, “and he got mad, and he rushed me with a bigger knife.”

Police said the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Omar Marrero, came back at Baez with a foot-long blade.

“The rest is on video,” said Baez.

The security footage showed Baez making a couple of quick moves before he slammed Marrero to the ground.

“I just reacted. Big or small, it sort of made me know it would have been trouble for me,” he said.

If Baez made the takedown look easy, that’s because he was a professional fighter for about 10 years.

“I used to wrestle in college I got a black belt in jiu-jitsu. I got eight pro fights, I coach, I did a lot of judo,” he said.

He stopped fighting professionally a couple of years ago, but Baez said he still coaches and trains, and that helps keep his skills fresh.

Baez said he felt like he was in the right place at the right time.

“I’m just glad it was me and not somebody else that would have gotten hurt,” he said.

Baez held Marrero down in a headlock until officers arrived at the scene and placed the suspect under arrest.

Baez hopes his neighbor can receive whatever help he needs.

“I wish the best for him, you know? I don’t wish nothing bad on anybody,” he said,

When asked if he has any advice for someone if they ever find themselves in this situation, Baez said learn martial arts.

Marrero appeared in court on Thursday morning. As of Friday night, he is being held without bond.

