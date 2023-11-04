CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A former martial arts fighter spotted a crime in progress involving his car and turned the tables on a knife-wielding man in Cutler Bay, a parking lot confrontation that was caught on camera.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Javier Baez said he had spotted the assailant cracking his car window, just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Baez said he told the man, who was holding a 12-by-14-inch knife, that he was calling the police.

“I tried to talk him down, and I tried not to tell him to leave, and then I told him I was going to call the cops,” said Baez, “and he got mad, and he rushed me with the knife.”

The security footage captured what happened next.

Baez was quick to his feet and knocked the assailant knife to the ground.

“I just threw him. It was all so fast, some of it escapes my head,” he said.

If Baez made the takedown look easy, that’s because he was a professional fighter for about 10 years.

He has since retired, but Baez said he still trains and clearly still keeps his skills fresh.

Baez said he felt like he was in the right place at the right time.

“I’m just glad it was me and not somebody else that would have got hurt,” he said.

Police identified the man who couldn’t escape getting body slammed as Omar Marrero.

Baez held Marrero down until officers arrived at the scene and placed the suspect under arrest.

When asked if he has any advice for someone if they ever find themselves in this situation, Baez said to train martial arts.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.