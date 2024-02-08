FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of five has been displace after their Fort Lauderdale home caught on fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, Thursday morning.

According to officials, a woman called 911 at around 10:30 a.m. to report that the home was on fire.

Once at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They were able to successfully put the fire out.

“The Uber dropped me off in front of the house, there’s a guy standing there, and I look and see the smoke, I said, ‘That’s my house,'” Alfred Jones said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family’s dog, Genevieve, did not survive.

“On searches, we did find a canine inside, which we brought out, we worked the canine and we had pulses back on the canine, and we brought it to a local veterinarian,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Gregory May.

“They treated the dog like it was a person,” Jones said. “They put everything on ’em, they did a good job and they didn’t give up, and then they took her to the hospital. That dog was so attached to me.”

“She’s my baby. American Bully, I got her last year February, it hasn’t even been a full year yet,” Jessica Jones said. “Just a brightest smile, so friendly, she loved everybody.”

Jones and his four daughters have lived at the home for 30 years.

Everything they owned was inside.

“Having to start over, literally, I was at work, you know, getting the call just wondering and thinking about everything that I had to buy again,” Amber Jones said. “Everything’s gone.”

The home was a complete loss, and now, the family wonders where they will go and how they will recover.

“They’re sending out Red Cross to have us stay somewhere for the night and then just figure it out,” Jessica said. “Everything’s gone. Clothes, shoes, these are my work clothes, so clothes on my back, it’s the only thing I have. I’ve been living in this house since I was 1 years old and I just turned 33 a couple of weeks ago, so a lot of memories.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

