HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family that became one of many affected by the historic floods in Broward County said they can no longer live in their home and are asking for help.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Hollywood resident Nina Cancel described how the floodwaters made her house unrecognizable.

“I thought I was in a war zone. This was a disaster, completely,” she said.

7News cameras captured Cancel and her loved ones trying to vacuum the water from their residence, located off Freedom Street, as they tried to salvage whatever they could.

“Everything is gone. This is what you see that we’ve been wearing for three days,” said Cancel.

Like so many homes across Broward, floodwaters rushed in on Wednesday and soaked everything in their path.

Cancel said the water was so strong that it even knocked over the refrigerator, and at one point, it was over a foot deep inside.

“Every time I walked in my house, I just want to sit down and cry for an hour. I lost everything: my furniture, my things, my pictures of my kids,” she said.

The flooding also damaged their medication.

“I have all my medications; I can’t afford them now, because you can only get them once a month,” said Cancel, “so I can’t afford anymore of my medications. I have to wait.”

The family has been cleaning up since Wednesday night and have been sleeping in their SUV that was stalled out in the storm.

Cancel said they are now praying for help and a miracle.

“I can’t go nowhere. I’m a security officer; I can’t go nowhere without a car,” she said, “and all this — my mom bought me this house before she died, so it’s like, all that money that I’ve put in has been wiped out in less than a day.”

Even though the floodwaters linger inside and outside Cancel’s home, a considerable amount has receded. When asked what her next move is, she said she doesn’t know.

