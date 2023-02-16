MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school in Miramar had to be evacuated following reports of a bomb threat called into the school.

Everglades High School students were seen outside the campus around 11:30 a.m., Thursday following the reported threat.

Miramar Police were at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court, waiting for a bomb-sniffing dog to arrive and sweep the premises.

When K-9 units arrived, they started to search for bombs inside the school.

All of the students were evacuated and moved to the gymnasium at Glades Middle School.

A command post was set up by Miramar police officials on a street just outside of the building.

Parents were parked near the intersection of Southwest 16th Avenue and Southwest 48th Court.

At noon, authorities expected to finish the sweep in the next 25 minutes to let students back inside.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.