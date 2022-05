(WSVN) - Firefighters have gotten the wildfires in the Everglades under control.

Brush fires that had been burning west of Sunrise and Boca Raton have now been contained.

The three separate fires were sparked by lightning strikes last Wednesday and burned more than 26,000 acres.

Florida Forest Service said heavy rainfall on Saturday helped douse the flames.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.