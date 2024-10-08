DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents living along Florida’s Gulf Coast have evacuated as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. While many people are scrambling to find a safe place to ride out the storm, many have found themselves seeking shelter in South Florida.

Long traffic lines were seen along the eastbound lanes on Alligator Alley as some evacuees from Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers and Sarasota made their way toward Broward County, Tuesday.

Officials closed down the westbound lanes to allow congestion to flow more smoothly on the eastbound lanes.

For people that left on Monday, they told 7News they didn’t see any traffic on Alligator Alley.

“We recently just got through Helene in St. Petersburg, we live in Shore Acres, which is a neighborhood that tends to get flooded, so we just went through that about a week ago, and we’re very scared about what’s going to happen with our home,” said Karina Kobil. “And my mom is on permanent oxygen, so we were fearful that we were going to lose power for too many days and that’s why we drove down here.”

As people made their way off Alligator Alley, finding a hotel to stay at was their next step.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.