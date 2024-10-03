FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents are being allowed to return to a condominium in Fort Lauderdale a week after they were forced to leave because it was deemed unsafe.

According to engineers, they received approval from the city to continue working on the building and have lifted an evacuation order that was previously put in place.

“Everybody came here last night at 8,” said Tom Murphy, a resident of the condominium. “When they removed the sticker, we pretty much all cried.”

Residents of Springbrook Gardens were told to leave on Sept. 26 after erosion was discovered in the foundation.

Engineers new to the job worked tirelessly to prove the intracoastal property was safe to live in.

“We worked hard,” said engineer Joseph Chaiban. “Diligently, day and night, day and night for the past few days. Especially this weekend.”

Under a different firm, the structure has been undergoing concrete restoration for months. When Fort Lauderdale inspectors saw the damage in the foundation, the residents of the condominium were forced to evacuate.

A new contractor hired by the residents took a look underground and determined repairs could be made.

“There is no need to vacate the building,” said George Akouri. “This is very common in the salty environment, and we see it all the time.”

After a long week and a half, the project will be underway.

“That was my main concern, getting everybody back,” said Murphy. “So I’m very glad we’re all here. I’m very blessed.”

Though the restoration could take potentially two years to complete, residents are happy to at least be able to return to their homes.

