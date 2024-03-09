LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An escaped prisoner was located in Lauderdale Lakes following a search by authorities.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked down the inmate to the area of Northwest 31st Street and 41st Street, Friday night.

Multiple K-9 units and helicopters searched for the inmate.

The inmate was found a few minutes later by a K-9 unit. The inmate was treated by paramedics for a bite wound.

It remains unclear how the inmate escaped custody.

