PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her young daughters were left shocked after a sickening encounter in a South Florida parking lot.

According to police, Eric Joseph Haley flashed the family back in May as the mother was putting her groceries in her car in a Pembroke Pines Walmart parking lot.

Haley faced a judge Tuesday and is still behind bars.

He faces multiple lewd and lascivious charges.

It will take more than $50,000 for him to get out.

