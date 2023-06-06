PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her young daughters were left shocked after a sickening encounter in a South Florida parking lot.
According to police, Eric Joseph Haley flashed the family back in May as the mother was putting her groceries in her car in a Pembroke Pines Walmart parking lot.
Haley faced a judge Tuesday and is still behind bars.
He faces multiple lewd and lascivious charges.
It will take more than $50,000 for him to get out.
