PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her young daughters were left shocked after a sickening encounter in a South Florida parking lot.

According to police, Eric Joseph Haley flashed the family back in May as the mother was putting her groceries in her car in a Pembroke Pines Walmart parking lot.

Haley faced a judge Tuesday and is still behind bars.

He faces multiple lewd and lascivious charges.

It will take more than $50,000 for him to get out.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox