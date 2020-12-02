English bulldog snatched during Davie home invasion

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog was suddenly snatched during a home invasion in Davie.

Police released a flyer of an English bulldog named Goku.

Officers said three armed men stormed in and ransacked the house near Southwest 55th Avenue and 54th Street, just after midnight, Wednesday.

They tied up a resident and took the pup along with several other items.

If you know anything, call Davie Police.

