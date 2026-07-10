FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Team England had no time for sightseeing in South Florida as they prepare in Fort Lauderdale for Saturday’s highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway.

There are fewer than 24 hours from kickoff for the quarterfinal match, which will be held at Miami Stadium, and video footage shows the moment England players touched down in South Florida.

Team England got off the plane just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday after flying in from the team’s headquarters in Kansas City.

They boarded a bus to head straight for the Florida Blue Training Center, Inter-Miami’s training facility, where they made sure to get their final training session in before match day.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, England hit the practice field for the first time, hoping to make the World Cup semifinal round since their last visit in 2018.

When Team England arrived at the training facility, they were greeted by a familiar face to them and to soccer fans in South Florida.

England soccer legend and Inter-Miami co-owner David Beckham met with team captain Harry Kane ahead of their practice. Beckham played in three World Cups for England, so he knows a thing or two about what Kane and his teammates are trying to do.

Team England is coming off their win over Mexico, which was one of the host nations for this World Cup. They defeated Mexico in Mexico City during the Round of 16, 2-3.

England has not won a World Cup since 1966, and England supporters like to say ‘it’s coming home.’ A win on Saturday gets them one step closer to doing just that.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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