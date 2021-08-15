HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Safety concerns are surrounding a Hallandale Beach condo.

The condo in question is Olympus Towers and Marina located near the intersection of Three Islands Boulevard and Parkview Drive.

An engineer’s report determined the structure showed signs of deterioration, like exposed electrical wiring.

If the repairs are not completed by 1 p.m. Sunday, a mandatory evacuation notice will be issued and remain in place until the emergency work is completed.

