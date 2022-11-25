MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate police need the public’s helps in finding a missing endangered juvenile.

Around 1:45 a.m., Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home located at 1105 East River Drive on Nov. 25.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with blue sweatpants.

Anivin meets the criteria for an endangered juvenile so, anyone with information is urged to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

