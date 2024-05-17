MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a luxury car was found submerged in a canal.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and Old Miramar Parkway on Friday morning.

Police said that the Porsche 9M Turbo S that they found submerged was empty. Nobody was found in the car or in the canal.

The car was towed out of the canal. Police are trying to contact its registered owner.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.