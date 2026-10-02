DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old employee was arrested after authorities said he stole more than $16,000 worth of valuable trading cards from his workplace, including cards featuring Cooper Flagg, Lionel Messi and Caitlin Clark.

Investigators said the case began when a Cooper Flagg trading card valued at approximately $3,500 went missing.

Surveillance video showed Maximo Viani Otoni at his workstation with the card before it disappeared, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit.

Authorities said another employee confronted Otoni about the missing card, and he admitted taking it.

Otoni told the employee he had placed the card in his mailbox at his Coconut Creek home.

The employee went to the residence and retrieved the card from the mailbox.

Otoni also told the employee he had three additional cards belonging to VIP Rips at his home, including two Lionel Messi cards and an autographed card featuring Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Detectives later went to Otoni’s home, where authorities said he admitted taking additional cards and allowed investigators to search his bedroom.

Six more cards were recovered, including cards featuring Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Edwards, Caitlin Clark, Dirk Nowitzki and Raphinha.

Authorities said a total of 10 cards were recovered, with an estimated combined value between $16,720 and $17,220.

Otoni is charged with grand theft of $10,000 or more but less than $20,000, a third-degree felony.

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