POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision between a Brightline train and a white Lexus prompted a quick response from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

Just before 9:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dixie Highway where they immediately worked the situation.

7News cameras captured the aftermath, revealing significant damage to the white Lexus involved in the collision with the Brightline train.

As of now, details remain unclear regarding injuries or fatalities.

Police blocked off the railroad tracks on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Road and West Atlantic Boulevard.

An ongoing investigation aims to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

This recent incident adds to the growing concern of cars attempting to beat trains at crossings. Brightline, along with local governments, ha invested millions in safety campaigns to prevent such incidents. However, according to the Associated Press, Brightline holds the distinction of having the highest number of fatalities per mile among all rail companies in America.

Tuesday night’s incident is part of a series of incidents that have drawn attention to the safety of Brightline services. A federal investigation is underway following three deaths last week alone involving trains that travel between Orlando and South Florida.

The Associated Press said that since Brightline commenced services back in 2017, more than 100 deaths have been reported.

