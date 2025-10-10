HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - On International Girls Day, successful women are inspiring young children to embrace girl power.

The Embrace Girls Foundation hosted their annual forum, Friday, in Hollywood to raise awareness for women’s rights and advocating for them globally.

7News’ Robbin Simmons was among the speakers there to inspire the next generation.

“If you take anything away from me, it’s open yourself to new experiences,” said Simmons. “There’s so much more to this world than what’s on your block, than what is in your home, what is in your apartment, and just open yourselves to that.”

The day is observed to address the unique challenges women face, encouraging gender equality and a brighter future.

